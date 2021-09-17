Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has fumed over the reception accorded former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Fani-Kayode on Thursday defected to the ruling APC.

He was welcomed by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Igbokwe, writing on his Facebook wall, lamented that APC has not invited him to meet with Buhari despite all his push for the ruling party.

He questioned why “a political charlatan and prostitute” like Fani-Kayode was given a red carpet welcome.

His words: “Despite all my push for APC, Abuja has not given me a phone talk less of inviting me for coffee with the C-in-C. But here is a political charlatan and prostitute being given a red carpet in the seat of power, Abuja.”