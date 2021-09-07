Advertisement

An elder statesman and Chairman, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Council of Elders, Chief Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanayanwu has called for total restructuring of Nigeria for the collective interest of Nigerian

Iwuanyanwu, a renowned politician and a three time presidential aspirant who made the call during a press conference to mark his 79th birthday, argued that there is urgent need to restructure Nigeria Now, pointing out that when Nigeria is restructured, most of its present economic, political and security challenges will disappear.

He maintained that Nigeria is a Country with alot of potentials , adding that Nigeria will continue face more challenges in future if not restructured now.

He said “Restructuring the country to ensure devolution of powers to the federating units is panacea to political stability in Nigeria.

“We need strong federating units and a weak centre so that everybody will leave Abuja and go back to the regions/states and develop the place, people will now pursue opportunities in their respective states and not in Abuja.

“The local governments will now be made very functional to bring opportunities and development closer to the people”

Iwuanyanwu who also called for the establishment of State Police in Nigeria, further argued that without restructuring, it will be very difficult to handle the current insecurity in Nigeria, stressing that Nigeria security system lacks intelligence.

According to him, ” State Police must be established if Nigeria wants to overcome it’s present security challenges. Today, Nigerians are paying the prize of insecurity, Nigeria is like a country in a state of war now.”

He equally used the occasion to announce his exit from partisan politics and according to him , “At 79 i wish to therefore officially announce my exit from partisan politics to pave way for younger generation of leaders i have been able to groom and mentor who will now carry on with my legacies and political philosophy”.

Iwuanyanwu, former member, Board of Trustees of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) hinted that insecurity in Nigeria can only be curtailed when security architecture of the country is restructured to create room for state police.

He maintained that security in Nigeria is in a bad situation, stressing that the right thing to do is to establish state police.

Iwuanyanwu regretted that Governors being Chief Security Officers of their states but remained helpless at the face of any external invasion by bandits and consequently wait for Abuja to deploy security personnel to handle security issues happening in their states.

He condemned the rising cases of kidnapping of school children and other Nigerians which he described as a lucrative business for bandits and admonished the National and state assemblies to do the needful by creating state Police to further give indigenous people power to defend their territories and as well fish out criminals from their midst.