From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

An All Progressives Congress (APC) support group known as ‘North West APC Progressive Youths Caucus’ have backed the aspiration of Senator Umaru Tanko Almakura as the national chairman of the ruling party.

A statement distributed to reporters in Bauchi over the weekend by the chairman of the group Comrade Abubakar Musa Mugaga, said the group met in Kaduna over the weekend at the conference hall of Nabila Hotels in Kaduna state,

The chairman of the group

Comrade Abubakar Musa Mugaga said Almakura fits the position because of his wealth of experience in the world of politics.

He said , Almakura started his sojourn in politics since the second republic when he held the position of youth leader of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN) and member of the executive council of the party respectively.

He added that in the third republic, Almakura was a former secretary of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) and remained in active politics for decades where he subsequently became an elected governor of Nassarawa state for eight years and now a serving senator.

“You have to believe that the man deserves to lead the party considering his track records and achievements politically as stated above. He is an embodiment of Nigerian democracy”. He said.

He appealed to the party stakeholders and delegates nationwide to throw their weights behind the candidature of the former Nassarawa state governor in the upcoming national convention opining that with him as the party leader, APC could retain power in 2023.