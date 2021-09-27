Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A man whose identity was not disclosed have been arrested by the police in Port Hacourt, Rivers state following the discovery of 20 corpses in his soakaway.

Similar to the notorious Otokoto saga in Owerri, Imo state, this happened at Jesus Avenue, Ogunabani Road in Eche LGA of Rivers state.

Advertisement

In viral video making the rounds in the social media the suspect is seen with his hands tied to his back as bodies are exhumed from his soakaway pit.

The story has it that the trader in Ogbunabani Road Porthacourt had been in the habbit of inviting his customers to his house for payment each time he bought goods, from them.

The man who has a house of his own, well fenced and secured would always end up killing his victims and dumpling their bodies into the soakaway pit located in his compound.

This he has successfully done since 2016 making so much money in the process.

As in the Otokoto saga his day of reckoning came and over 20 corpses were found in his 20 feet deep soakaway pit.

His end started when a trader in Aba had to travel to Porthacourt for his money but fortunately dropped the address and phone number of his customer, whom he was visiting in Porthacourt.

When the wife waited for two days without any sign of husband he alerted the police and the rest is in the video.