The Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI), Muhammad Babandede MFR is expected to call it quits in a few days. This is according to information made available to 247ureports.com from sources knowledgeable of the activities at the Nigerian Immigration Services [NIS].

Babandede’s tenure as the CGI had expired about a year ago. It was extended under the air of controversy and back dated [Grumblings Inside Nigeria Immigration, Controller General Charged With Treasonable Illegality] As the extended tenure expires, sources with the NIS revealed that the CGI made efforts to extend his stay for additional year but was rejected by the President.

The NIS under the tenure of Babandede had faired poorly. It opened Nigeria to the uncontrolled infiltration by terrorist from north African countries. The boundaries along northern Nigeria bordering Chad, Niger, Cameroon are reported to have been left porous and unregulated.

The menace of terrorism currently sweeping across the many geo-political regions of Nigeria are attributed to the lackadaisical performance by the CGI. At the border crossings, the NIS appear asleep, and have appeared non-existent for the past 6 or more years.

Terrorists in the likes of Boko Haram, Fulani Herdsmen, Bandits have in effect found home in Nigeria – threatening to overpower the law enforcement agencies in Nigeria – and the defence structure.

Babandede is expected to make the announcement in the coming days.