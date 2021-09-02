Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A group under the aegis of Coalition of Nigerian Patriots (CNP), says the failed intelligence formation and inter-security agencies rivalry were the cause insecurity in Nigeria.

The group is comprising of eminent youth leaders, student leaders, young religious leaders, young legislators and business moguls.

Comr. Bukar Mustapha, National Publicity Secretary of CNP in a statement said that virtually all parts of Nigeria were currently battling with one form of insecurity or the other with various crimes going on, largely unabated.

He said that despite attempts by President Muhammadu Buhari administration to curb the rising criminalities and killings across the country, the nation’s security apparatus appears to be overwhelmed with criminals having a field day killing, maiming and extorting their victims.

“The police, poorly funded and motivated, and the military, which is fighting a decade-long insurgency in the North-east, appear to be at the end of their wits on how to curtail the downward spiral in security.

“Swathes of the North-west have, virtually, been taken over by rampaging bandits who kidnap for ransom and kill victims who cannot pay for their freedom.

“The North-central is not free from the deadly assaults by these bandits, and kidnap gangs who now operate freely in parts of Plateau, Benue, Niger and Nasarawa are making inroads into the Federal Capital Territory.

“The North-east is yet to experience peace as Boko Haram insurgents are in a deadly battle of supremacy daily with the nation’s military in a bid to carve out an Islamic state.

“Now largely ‘degraded’ as stated by federal officials, and focusing more on soft targets and solitary military formations, the insurgents still carry out attacks in a bid to terrorise the numerous communities in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa,” Mustapha said.

According to him, the activities of criminals hiding under the banner of herders have also become a source of worry for those who live in the South-west, South-east and South-south.

“This has been linked to the age-long herders-farmers clashes, but security experts believe that criminals, displaced insurgents and ex-fighters from other troubled African nations, may have infiltrated the ranks of the once peaceful herding community to perpetrate crimes and violence across the nation.

“The South-east is also battling the activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, who are seeking separation from the Nigerian State just as the south west elites are also aiding and abating the activities of Sunday Igboho for a Yoruba Nation.

“At least 10 police officers, about 8 soldiers were killed and six police stations burnt down in two regions of Nigeria within the last three weeks, a PREMIUM TIMES review of newspaper and police reports showed recently.

“The inspector-general of police, Usman Baba, few weeks ago said that unhealthy inter-agency rivalry was a major factor limiting the capacity of Nigeria’s armed forces to effectively contain the insecurity bedeviling the nation.

“In another occasion, the chief of defence staff; General Lucky Irabor affirmed that the recent shameful attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy was successful due to insider conspiracy which boils down to the fact that the Nation lacks competent Defence intelligence unit.

“Our Nation; Nigeria has never had it this worse in terms of insecurity because the current Nigerian Military has failed woefully in relating with civil society organizations and organizations youth groups for proficiency in swift intelligence gathering,” Mustapha said.

He said, “Having stated the obvious supra, as Patriots, we have began the mobilization of all our coalise groups for a National Vote of No Confidence Rally tagged ARISE NIGERIA: the Nigerian security intelligence has failed us which will take place in few days from now in this month of November.”

He said that President Buhari had emphasised the need for synergy among the three services of the armed forces in the country for the ongoing war on insecurity to be won yet.

“His efforts and desires are being sabotage as we will be making available to the press, records of all the monies released for the security of our country between December 2018 to date and how they are disbursed from the Central Bank of Nigeria,” Mustapha said.

He urged Nigerian patriots to support its move which will foster a total transformation of the Nigerian security structure for a better national defence team.