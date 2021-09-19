Advertisement



By Favour Goodness



It was another black Sunday in Anambra state, as gunmen reportedly killed three Policemen, set their vehicle ablaze

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Two other persons were reportedly injured during the rampant shootings by the security operatives.The incident, it was gathered, happened around 9am Sunday along Ukaegbu /Ezeiweka road in OnitshaAn eye witness said that the Policemen always station their vehicle at the junction on daily basis as one of the security posts



The source said the gunmen could have been angered by the way the security operatives collect money from motorists with impunity.



According to the source, “Any time they stay there, the residents feel relieved because the place is a dangerous zone. But the way they extort motorists is what people don’t like



“The problem the Policemen have is that they don’t listen or monitor situation. People are angry because of the situation of things in the country and you continue to extort them every day.



“It’s been sometime now we heard of gunmen killing people again in Anambra State. I hope the new Commissioner of Police will talk to his men to stop the extortion impunity in the State.



“Nobody knows the unknown gunmen, many people believe they are members of the pro -biafra agitators and the reason all of us should be careful on things we do ”

On Wednesday, the new Commissioner of Police, Tony Olofu, warned that he would not hesitate to sack any policeman collecting bribe from the citizens.



Olofu, spoke while briefing reporters at the Police headquarters in Amawbia, near Awka, after his resumption in office