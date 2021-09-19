Advertisement



By Favour Goodness



Action Alliance (AA) Party candidate in the November 6 gubernatorial election in Anambra state, Chief Ben Etiaba, has revealed that one of his priority agendas if elected governor, would be to turn Anambra state into a one town state.

Etiaba’s novel proposal which, according to the Anambra people, was a ‘BIG IDEA’ for the transformation of the state, is part of his blueprint for the Anambra state.



The governorship aspirant spoke on Monday, September 13, 2021, in Maitama, Abuja during an interactive session tagged “an evening with Ben Etiaba”. He took his time in narrating the problems of the State and in suggesting workable solutions.



Etiaba also used the occasion to formally unveil his five-point agenda for Anambra State which centered on security, education reform, healthcare reform, the agricultural and industrial revolution, and integrated infrastructure for Ndi Anambra



Indeed it was a most engaging session last Monday night in Abuja as ‘Ifennia Nnewi’ and ‘Ezechikwadolu 1 n’ Ukpo’ interacted freely with his people in the Maitama district of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.



While fielding questions from the elite gathering Chief Etiaba took painstaking efforts to reel out his laudable blueprint for ‘the Light of the Nation’.



The ACTION ALLIANCE gubernatorial candidate for the upcoming November 6 election in Anambra however remarked that the event was another engagement with Providence



Present at the occasion was the National Secretary of Action Alliance Ambassador Suleiman Abdulrasheed representing the National Chairman Hon. Adekunle Rufai Omoaje who was unavoidably absent, Hon. Ogbuji Ugochukwu, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of AA, Ms. Rubby O Daniel who is an aide to National Secretary. Others were Mr Chris Unigwe, Chief Chuma Eke, Mr Emeka Ofomata, Engr Emeka Agbasi, Mrs Chioma Enebe, Barr. Obiakor, Elder Sam Amaramiro, Dr Nkem Momah, Rev Ifeanyi Epunam, Chief Emeka Okoli, Barr. Afam Ilunoh, Ms. Ogochukwu Ikenwa, Mr Vincent Onuigbo, Mr Boris Chukwuma Nzogbu, and Mr. Ifeanacho Atusiubah amongst many others in attendance.



The audience excitedly applauded Ben Etiaba the ‘Ezechikwadolu 1 n’ Ukpo ancient Kingdom, for his all-inclusive blueprint, especially the big idea for the New Vision for the Light of the Nation’ turning Anambra into a one town state.