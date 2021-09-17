Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye has predicted unrivalled victory for the party during the November 6 guber election noting that the party has no opponents in the race.

Advertisement

Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Speaking with reporters in Awka, Oye said the candidate of the party, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has no equals among the litany of candidates gunning for the Agu Awka seat of power when measured on the basis of track records, wide experience and versatility in public service and administration.

He described APGA as the last hope for Nd Anambra and Nd Igbo and stated that the party’s manifesto through verifiable results of good governance through all sectors of the economy are obvious.

He said the new Anambra International Passenger and Cargo Airport was the highpoint of the development achievements of the present administration and APGA, expressing confidence that the new airport when it starts full operations will have multiplier effects on the economy of the state, improving the living standard of the people and boost internally generated revenue.

Reacting to the numerous victories he secured at the different courts in the country that reasserted him as the National Chairman of the party, Chief Oye clarified that the party remains united and will go to the polls assured of victory.

He said the reported defection of some APGA members of the Anambra State House of Assembly to the All Progressives Congress remains mere speculation as they have not truly “resigned” their membership of APGA while their moves will not affect the victory that the party will record at the guber poll.

Meanwhile, National Coordinator, APGA Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe has warned the trio of Paul Chukwuma, Basil Ejidike and the APC) to leave out the wife of the governor, Chief Mrs Ebele Obiano out of their mischief and face the imminent defeat that awaits them on November 6 guber polls.

The Anambra State Chairman of APC, Chief Basil Ejidike and the Director General, Andy Uba Campaign Organisation, Paul Chukwuma had in a press briefing in Awka over the killing of the former traditional ruler of Mkpunando Aguleri who joined APC recently before his gruesome murder also alleged that Mrs Obiano threatened the six APGA members who recently defected to APC

But reacting to their claims, Obigwe said Ndi Anambra cannot be deceived with the diversionary tactics of Chukwuma and Ejidike on the true perpetrators of the gruesome murder of the deposed Igwe Alex Edozieuno.

He said security agents should rather beam their search light on the two politicians for them to say what they know concerning the killing.

“What both of them said against Her Excellency Chief Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano is a diversionary tactics aimed at deceiving ndi Anambra and confusing the security agents that are investigating the killing of Alex Edozieuno. When you consider their claim that Alex Edozieuno was murdered because he joined APC, you will see that they may know what we don’t know in the matter”

“Chief Mrs Ebele Obiano (Osodieme) is the Mother Theresa of Anambra State. She wants APGA to succeed and she has shown ndi Anambra uncommon love. As Wife of the governor, the only thing that gives her joy is empowering ndi Anambra and that was exactly what she is doing on the platform of CAFE. The good people of Anambra State are lucky and happy to have a unique caring mother like her”

He said Anambra people cannot forget in a hurry those who burnt government properties in the state, masterminded the kidnap of the then governor, Chris Ngige and the impeachment of former Governor Peter Obi, noting that people with the above antecedents cannot be allowed to take over power again in the state.