Advertisement

By Favour Good

A group, Global Association of Concerned Imo Youths, GACIY, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and some politicians living in Abuja of sponsoring cult boys disguising as Eastern Security Network, ESN agents against Imolites to promote lies against the person of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The group said some of these politicians live in Abuja from where they carry out their nefarious and dastardly actions against Imolites.

Sir Collins Ughalaa ,the Convener of the Global Association of Concerned Imo Youths made this accusation in Owerri on Thursday while briefing newsmen.

GACIY said today, evidence suggests politicians are cloning the ESN and God knows what else.

“By using cult boys disguised as ESN agents, the sponsors project the narrative that violent separatism is welcome in Imo because the people have rejected government.

“We raised the alarm a few weeks ago when we discovered that the PDP performed the nauseating cloning of ThisDay Newspaper just to promote lies against the person of Gov. Hope Uzodimma. While some saw humour in that callous act, we saw a dangerous slide into anarchy.

“Based on the advice of security sources, GACIY will withhold named sponsors of attacks in Imo State (for now) in order to not compromise ongoing police investigations.

“Interestingly, the IPOB restated its cancellation of the Monday sit-at-home protest and distanced itself from these gangs of armed enforcers.”

“But it should not have launched it in the first place. Sensing the fluid security situation, we cautioned against emotional reactions like the sit-at-home mandate. As predicted, the idea turned out a handy tool for the mafia; an exercise in self-defeat: fruitless, pointless, and bloody.

“Imolites should know that the politicians soaking the land in blood do not mean well for Imo,” GACIY said.

Reacting to the allegations, the Imo State secretary of the PDP, Hon Nze Ray Emeana, said such group does not exist in the state.

He said, “We all know that the ruling APC government led by Gov Hope Uzodinma is the sponsor of crises in the state, from their actions and inactions.

“Their refusal to talk to oil marketer for weeks thereby causing untold hardship on the people of the state and the militarization of Imo State are all products of bad governance.

“IIPOB has been in existence since the time of former Gov Achike Udenwa but past administrations have been able to manage the group”

“Since they claimed to know those sponsoring crises in Imo state they should please report to the police and get them arrested.”