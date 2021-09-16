Advertisement

The news of Fani Femi Kayode's defection from the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] back to the All Progressive Congress [APC] brought shock waves to the many political observers in Nigeria. This is following the historic antecedents of Kayode in his vocal criticisms and rebuffs of the APC administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kayode was the most vocal critic of the APC administration in Nigeria. He was unapologetic and near contemptuous. He was even photographed with Biafra activists and Odua agitators – all in an effort to diminish the APC administration. He called the APC the devil’s party – that had only one agenda – and that is to Fulanize and/or Islamize Nigeria. He called Buhari a bigot and a heat monger.

Today, he was welcomed to the APC by President Buhari, personally. He was photographed standing next to Buhari.

The PDP was quick to wish Kayode a good farewell. They wished him well in all his future endeavors. The statement was made to 247ureports.com by the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan.

“He has not been with us for a long time now. FFK needs money. He was in PDP for only what he will benefit personally. Nobody is giving him money in PDP so he left. He is after money. We know him.” Said a source in PDP familiar with Kayode. He added that Kayode will be in for a rude awakening as he settles into the APC. The APC will dump him.

“Nobody in APC will pay him”.

In December 2019 when it was first rumored Femi Fani Kayode had plans to join APC, he responded, “The suggestion that I joined APC is false and insulting. Those that are peddling this fake news should bury their heads in shame. With what we have witnessed I would rather die than join a filthy, rat-infested sinking ship like the Almajiri Peoples Congress (APC).”

Today while being received by the President, he said, “Today I came to State House Abuja to see the most respected president in the world and the father of modern Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari. He is the reason why Nigeria is fast developing in infrastructure and unity. He received me warmly. God bless my president“.