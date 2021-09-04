Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Managing Director, Ifeanyichukwu Industries and Commercial Services Ltd., Ogidi, Anambra state, Chief Ifeanyichukwu Egwim has called for assistance from both federal and state governments over the fire incident that destroyed his fleet of buses and other valuables in his company recently.

The luxury park, located near popular International Building Materials market along Awka-Onitsha expressway, on August 15, went up in flames when a fuel tanker spilt its content after another articulated vehicle reportedly rammed into it.

The truck driver was reportedly burnt to death, while over 13 buses and other valuables worth millions of naira were said to have been destroyed in the inferno.

Speaking during a condolence visit by the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adeoye Irelewuyi, Egwim described the incident as tragic, thanking God for sparing his life, just as he expressed hope of bouncing back soon.

He quantified the losses incurred in the inferno to the tune of N520million, attributing the cause to tyre burst.

He said, “We lost 13 buses to the fire. Going by current exchange rate, each of the buses goes for N40million. Thank God it was my buses that were destroyed, Ifeanyichukwu is still alive.

“This is the first time we’re experiencing fire of such magnitude. We’ve had similar incidents in the past, but none can be compared with this.

“It would have escalated to the building materials market and a nearby gas plant if not for the water tank, chemicals and other emergency facilities we installed after previous incidents to forestall future occurances.”

Appreciating the FRSC boss for the visit, the popular fleet operator promised his management’s continued assistance to the organization and government despite the calamity.

Also speaking, son to the victim, and Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Willie Obiano on Transport, Obiora Egwim revealed that the company was yet to receive assistance from any quarters, but was hopeful of soon intervention.

“No compensation from anywhere yet. The governor only sympathized with us during his visit, but never made any promise. But we’re hopeful he’ll definitely do something, knowing the kind of person he is.

“For insurance, basically none. You know vehicles like these depreciate rather than appreciate, so you can’t continue after two years, unless on third party,” he added.

Earlier, Corps Commander Irelewuyi said the visit was to sympathize with the management for the huge loss, describing the victim as principal stakeholder as far as FRSC is concerned in the state.

He said, “I was away in Abuja when the incident happened but I sent my deputy to take charge of rescue. I’ve been briefed on so many things you’ve done to assist us.

“We’re here to show solidarity with you over the unfortunate incident. This is one of those things the FRSC is working assiduously to prevent, loss of lives and property out of drivers’ carelessness.

“Like you rightly said, it was vehicles that got burnt, not the owner. My people say that the palace of a king that got burnt will only add beauty after undergoing renovation. It’s only God that can rise for you at this trying times.”