By Favour Goodness

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue state, has filed a N60billion suit against the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume at the Makurdi High Court for defamation.

The Governor dragged Senator Akume to court over his last Monday media outing in Abuja where he among others accused the Governor of diverting public funds, encouraging stockpile of armies and killings as well as arming militia gangs in the state.

Suit No. MHC/268/2021 was filed by Mr. Okon Efut and four other lawyers and the writ of summons was backed by 17 paragraph statement of claim.

Ortom in the suit is seeking N50 billion as general damages for libel and N10 billion as exemplary and aggravated damages.