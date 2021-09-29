Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) government in Anambra state to prepare her detailed handover note.

The Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state and Director of Publicity Directorate for VCO Campaign Organisation, Mr. Nnamdi Nwangwu stated this in a press release made available to journalists in Awka, the state capital.



Nwangwu noted that the APGA controlled government has failed woefully in all ramifications and as such should be preparing her handover note that would be given to PDP which is ready to give Anambra State a quality, responsible and responsive government.



He said that no amount of distractions will stop Anambra people from showing the fraudulent government of APGA the way out and holding them accountable for their actions and inactions.





Nwangwu who noted that the APGA government has touched everything good handed over to her with leprous hands and relegated Anambra State from being the best in Nigeria to a laughing stock in the comity of states.



“Anambra state had the best road network in Nigeria, all the towns and communities were effectively linked when the saddle of leadership was handed over to the APGA controlled government. Today, the roads are not maintained and new ones are not constructed.



“Anambra state had the best Primary Health Care Delivery system with the highest accredited tertiary institution for health workers training. All the senatorial zones had two or three accredited health centers well equipped, let APGA apologists and e-rats championed by a blind self acclaimed evangelist and self appointed APGA image launderer, Chinedu Obigwe tell us what has happened to the hitherto functional sector.



“Obiano was handed a zero debt profile with over N75b savings in local banks and future generation savings in dollars in different banks.



“All these have been wasted without any commensurate tangible developments on ground or savings anywhere. The APGA government is amassing debts in banks and financial institutions yet no development is going on in any part of the state. Certainly, time has come for the people to say good riddance to bad rubbish.



“Gully erosion is cutting off communities and destroying properties yet the hapless APGA government cannot rise to the occasion,” Nwangwu stressed.



The PDP strongman challenged the APGA government to make public its handover notes detailing all finished and on going projects as was done by Peter Obi at inception of the present government.



Nwangwu said emphatically that Anambra state cannot afford to continue the rot and fraud which APGA and her governorship candidate, Prof Charles Soludo represent when he said not long ago that “Why mend it when it’s not broken.



“A man who is not conscious of the existence of a problem cannot be trusted with the responsibility of finding solution to such problem, since the APGA governorship candidate, Prof Charles Soludo is not aware that Anambra State is broken, no thanks to the clueless administration of APGA government, then he cannot do anything to redeem the state,” Nwangwu noted.



The PDP image maker and Director Publicity Directorate for VCO Campaign Organization while thanking Ndi-Anambra for their unflinching support for PDP reassured them that PDP through her candidate Mr Valentine Ozigbo is out to give the state a five star governance.