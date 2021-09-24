Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

People Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential candidate in the 2019 general election , Mr Peter Obi has urged Anambra people not to enter one chance again by voting All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA or All Progressives Congress APC in the November governorship poll.

Obi made call at the Ekwuloba township stadium in Aguata local government area of the state during the PDP governorship campaign in the area. Aguata is the home town of the three major governorship candidates for November 6 governorship poll in the state , Prof. Charles Soludo, Sen. Andy Uba and Mr Valentine Ozigbo .

According to him, any vote for the governorship candidates of APGA Prof. Charles Soludu and APC candidate Senator Andy Uba in the state is a vote to go back to one chance.

He said the people should vote for the PDP candidate , Mr.Valentine Ozigbo as the only hope to restore the past glory of the state.

Obi said Ozigbo is the only person who has not failed his community and the state among the candidate , noting that if he is given the opportunity, people will not regret any inch of his administration . He said Soludo and Uba had held positions in Nigeria and could not do any to their Aguata community and the state at large and wondered how they will change at 60s .

“Andy Uba is from Aguata ,Charles Soludo is from Aguata and they have held prominent positions in the country and could not do any things to Aguata people and to the entire Anambra. The roads, hospitals and schools in Aguata we’re bad and they could not do anything.

“If they said they did something while in positions let them tell you what they did for you and for the state. They did not do anything and voting any of them is entering one chance for second time in Aguata community and the state.

“Since the three major candidate are from Aguata, the best among is valentine Ozigbo who has more energy, character and willingness to work for the good and greater Anambra . Obi said among the three candidates , Ozigbo is 50 years, Andy Uba is 63 and Charles Soludo is 62 years , noting that their ages are no longer fashionable in today’s governance.

“I was a governor in my 40s to 50s and I knew what is involved and the energy required. Ozigbo is the only person with such energy and strength to lead the state now ” he said . Obi also carpeted the Willie Obiano led APGA government in the state for having supervised the dearth of virtual all sector in the state,” he said.

Obi said that all roads , hospitals and schools and other things he built while in government had been allowed to collapse by the present administration.

He said the only person who will return Anambra state to her past glory is Valentine Ozigbo and people should vote for him for greater Anambra .

Speaking at the campaign ,Ozigbo enjoined the people to join hand with him by massively voting for PDP to reclaim Anambra from the present mess.

According to him, any vote for him is a vote for greater Anambra to greater height through industrialisation , free quality education ,security and good road network as well as youths and women empowerment

He said that with him, Anambra will shine again and people will rejoice again in the the state.”Anambra State must shine again, whether they like it not”, he said