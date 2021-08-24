The armed men also kidnapped the speaker’s stepmother, uncle and four others when...

Zamfara State House of Assembly has suspended plenary indefinitely over the abduction of the speaker’s father.

Three weeks ago, the speaker’s father was abducted by armed bandits after an attack on his community, Magarya in Kanwa District of Zurmi LGA of the state.

The abducted speaker’s father, Alhaji Muazu Abubakar, is the village of head of Sabon Garin Magarya in Kanwa District of the LGA.

The armed men also kidnapped the speaker’s stepmother, uncle and four others when they raided the community. The speaker is representing Zurmi East in the assembly.

Negotiations with bandits have started and reports said the criminals are calling the shots as they have given different conditions for releasing the speaker’s father.

A bandits’ leader identified as Halilu Kachalla was said to be helping authorities in the state to secure the release of the speaker’s father and other victims.

However, a credible source indicated that the Zamfara State House of Assembly has decided to suspend its activities following the incident.

The source, a top staff of the parliament, said the lawmakers are deeply concerned by the abduction.

“There are a lot of issues including the list of commissioner-nominees that require attention but the House has stopped everything until the speaker’s father is released hale and hearty,” the source added.

The source said the list of the commissioner-nominees was received about two weeks ago and that the members of the House have resolved not to sit until the abduction saga is over.