The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wishes to state here, that we can no longer tolerate the barrage of insults being rained on the lead counsel of the Indigenous people of Biafra Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor by some uninformed fellows and mischief makers. IPOB is also disappointed that despite our earlier explanations on the rational behind our decision to suspend the Ghost Monday Sit-At-Home order, some fellows are still disparaging our Directorate of State DoS over the decision.

We therefore, wish to advise all those playing the devils advocate to desist in their own interest and stop giving our enemies room to mock us. IPOB is a well structured and organised movement with clear cut hierarchical structure as well. Henceforth, IPOB will no longer take lightly any act of insubordination from anybody or from any quarter irrespective of ones status.

Going forward we will not condone insults on our hierarchy represented by the DOS or on our leader’s lawyers. They have not taken any action inimical to the struggle to warrant the embarrassing and undeserved insults from some uninformed folks. All the decisions so far taken were in the best interest of the struggle and in accordance with direct directive from our Leader who is very impressed with the actions and solidarity so far implemented by the leadership since his incarceration.

Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor remains IPOB’s lead council and our leader’s lead legal Representative and our leader reposes strong confidence in his ability and capacity. As a trusted counsel, he has not betrayed or misrepresented his clients IPOB and Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. There is no reason therefore for anyone especially IPOB family members to reciprocate Ejiofor’s sacrifices with insults.

The facts in the public domain evidence multiple attempta by the Nigeria security agencies to eliminate Barrister Ejiofor at all cost becuase they have failed to get him compromised. Instead of appreciating him for defending our leader at the risk of his own life some mischief makers are trying to accuse him of sabotage. This is not only ridiculous but stupidity taken too far.

We also wish to clarify that in IPOB we have nothing or nobody known as autopilot. Anybody going by such title is not IPOB, and is flouting our rules. Anybody claiming to be such should immediately disengage before he is embarrassed.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB