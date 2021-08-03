Advertisement

By Favour Goodness



Apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide under the leadership of Prof. George Obiozor has said it’s still going ahead to conduct election for a new leadership for the women and youth wings.



The elections are expected to be held on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6.

The National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo,Chief Alex Ogbonnia, in a statement, advised the general public to ignore any announcement that might be in the contrary.



Ogbonnia said that the announcement by a renegade group didn’t emanate from Ohanaeze Ndigbo and should be discarded.



The statement reads:



”The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has been called to a statement circulating in the social media that the scheduled OHANAEZE NDIGBO WORLD WIDE Youth and Women Wings elections should stop.



“That the Secretariat and Ohanaeze Ndigbo World Wide wish to assure the general public that the ELECTIONS would hold as scheduled and in accordance with the Ohanaeze constitution. And that the only organ of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World Wide with an authority over elections under the constitution is IMEOBI”.



“We further state categorically that IMEOBI to the best of our knowledge has not met again since it’s last meeting in December 2020 when it approved and authorized all the Elections from January 2021 including the YOUTH and WOMEN elections.