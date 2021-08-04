Advertisement



Rabiu Omaku

The Nasarawa State Board of Internal Revenue has reiterated it determination to jerk up it Internally Generated Revenue by disbursing Point of Sales machine (POS) to all the thirteen Local Governments and sixteen Development Areas of the State.

The Chairman,Ahmed Yakubu in an interview said the introduction of POS in Local Governments headquarters and it environs would to a greater measure boost tax collection in the State.

While fielding questions on why the Revenue Board hired the service of consultants to generate revenue with percent sharing of tax collected,The Chairman said the effort was meant to block leakages in it totality by hiring team of expertise with known in tax collection.

“We can boost of generating N300,000,000m monthly as our IGR”.

Ahmed Yakubu revealed one of the core challenges facing the board to staff deficit,Stating further that is amongst the reasons to hired consultants.

“The Board of Internal Revenue have a total of 142 staff only ,looking at the size of the State and the Local Governments,The number of staff is too sufficient to run the affairs of the office”.

Calling on taxpayers in the State to exhibit maturity by paying their tax as at when due

Saying all good things like social amenities ranging from road,,schools,health centers were all building with tax-payers money.

When asked of the possible way to improve on the connectivity of internet services,The Chairman buttressed that the revenue board is working assiduously by the introduction of Remitta which was a platform of the Federal Government.