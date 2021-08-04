Advertisement

We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, hereby caution those who call themselves unknown armed men rampaging communites in Biafra land particularly those killing innocent people in Okporo and Umutanze Orlu Imo State, to immediately stop the ethnic cleansing or brace up for mass resistance by the people.

Nigerian Police should stop parading innocent people and tagged them ESN personnel because there is no nobody looking or missing in IPOB, parading innocent people and tagged them ESN shows that Nigeria police and army has failed it and don’t know their job, since Nigeria abandoned their duty and focus on dishing false information to public we are out to expose them with with lies and their deception. Deceiving the public with lies is completely indication that the institution is in a mess, Nigeria citizens should be careful police is out to kill and tagged them criminals. Those you paraded to the public are not ESN members. Nigeria must stop ridiculing themselves in the world because everyone is watching their activities.

Nigerian Police must release those they picked and tagged them ESN operatives or charge them to court. ESN is special people ordained by God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama which Nigeria army and police will not approach where they are. Nigeria army, police and other security agencies cannot reach or enter ESN camp, we bordering their propaganda and fake informations they are dishing out of public, these people are not ESN members. Those politicians working with Hope Uzodinma to create confusion and crises in Imo State and South East will be exposed soon and we won’t spear you.

Advertisement

If this secret genocide is not halted, both the perpetrators and their sponsors will be dealt with in no distant future. It is regrettable that some shameless politicians would connive with the oppressors to kill their own who commited no crime other than demand their freedom from the Nigeria contraption. These Efulefus and evil politicians decided to sponsor Nigeria army and police to attack innocent Biafrans in Orlu and other places in Biafra land to implicate IPOB and ESN.

Today, the Nigeria army and police are killing our people, burning their houses and blaming their abominable actions on unknown gunmen. We therefore warn them to stop this madness or they will be testing the will of our gallant Estern Security Network, ESN, operatives.

The unprovoked attacks by Nigeria Army and Police on innocent Biafran citizens under the guise of unknown armed men must stop or the monsters will consume those that created them. IPOB will no longer allow the ongoing secret genocide against hapless Biafrans by the wicked Nigeria security agencies and their collaborators.

We are warning politicians and traitors amongst us supporting this evil agenda to call it quit or brace up for the wrath of the people. We are aware that Fulani terrorists in Abuja instructed Hope Uzodinma to create them to implicate IPOB and ESN but we will prove to them that we are smarter.

It is ridiculous to think that IPOB which has been operating for many years now will suddenly start killing

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB