The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Patrick Abba Moro, has formally welcomed defectors from the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Senator’s Special Assistant (SA) on New Media, Mr. Emmanuel Eche-Ofun John.

Agatu is one of the nine LGAs in Benue South Senatorial District.

According to the statement, Agatu APC Chairman, Hon. Josiah Isaiah, and members of his Exco, Ex-officio members, elders and stalwarts of the party in the LGA, including former Caretaker Chairman, Hon. Joseph Ngbede, and other grassroots leaders, decamped to PDP at a ceremony in Obagaji, the headquarters of Agatu.

Moro who is said to be happy with the development, described PDP as the party to beat in Benue South and Benue State as a whole in all elections.

The Senator implored all discontented and aggrieved members of the opposition parties across the Senatorial District to take the bold steps and join the PDP, stressing that the party’s Umbrella is wide enough to accommodate everyone.

The parliamentarian believed to have given valuable representation to Benue South people, saluted the pragmatic and purposeful leadership of the Executive Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, and the State Chairman of PDP, Sir John Ngbede, and members of his team.

He said their sterling performances was responsible for the attraction of members of the opposition parties to the ruling PDP in Benue State.

He pledged his ceaseless support for the Chairman and the party for continued victories at the polls, particularly as the nation draws closer to another election year.

As a Senator elected on the platform of PDP, and consistent member of the party since inception in 1998, Comrade Moro said he is neck-deep in the party and will continue to work assiduously for its growth and progress at the local, zonal, state and national levels.

He congratulated the defectors and assured them of his support to pursue whatever dream they may have for themselves and their communities.