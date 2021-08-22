Advertisement

Lady Adamma Okpara, the wife of Michael I. Okpara, the former Premier of Eastern Region is dead.

A family source said that wife of the late premier died in the early hours of Sunday, 22nd August, 2021.

She would have been 97 years by 21st December.

Lady Adanma was described by many who knew her as the pillar behind the successes recorded by Dr.M.I.Okpara both in governance and administration.

The nonagenarian lived a fulfilled life at and was very strong and walks about on her legs, a good Christian who attends to her religious and social activities with little or no assistance given her age.

More details later