The Misau Housing Project under the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed reaches completion stage with a view of providing family homes and expansion of the urban areas.

It could be recalled the Governor Bala had on March last year in Dungal flagged off the construction of the 2,500 affordable home units in the State.

According to the Governor, housing units would be built in Bauchi, Azare and Misau Emirates, respectively.

The housing project is being executed in collaboration with Family Homes Funds, has units in Ningi, Jama’are and Dass Emirates, respectively.

Speaking during an inspection visit to the sites, Governor Bala called on the contractors handling the project to ensure quality and speedy completion adding that his administration will continue to provide more for the benefit of the citizens of the State.