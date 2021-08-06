Advertisement

The Kano Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission today August 5, 2021 secured the conviction of eight internet fraudsters before Justice Aminu K. Tukur of the Katsina State High Court.

The convicts were charged separately by the Commission and they all pleaded guilty to the offenses of cheating, false representation and impersonation.

The eight convicts are part of the group of youth arrested by the Commission in Dutsinma during a raid. They are, Shamsuddeen Amodu Achile, Mohammed Taiwo, Yusuf Suleiman, Usman Fatihu, Mohammed jibril, Lawal Abdulrahman, Abdulsamad Mohammed and Adamu Yakubu.

Advertisement

The defendants were convicted after each of them pleaded guilty to the charge against them.

Counsel for the prosecution Mohammed Gambo asked the court to convict each of them accordingly.

Justice Tukur is separate ruling convicted the defendants.

One of the convicts, Shamsuddeen Amodu Achile was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment with the option of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira Only) fine and ordered to restitute the victim of the sum of $2,860 (Two Thousand Eight Hundred and Sixty Dollars). He also forfeits an Infinix phone to the Federal Government

Five of the convicts: Mohammed Taiwo, Yusuf Suleiman, Usman Fatihu, Mohammed jibril and Lawal Abdulrahman were sentenced to six months imprisonments each with option of N50, 000 (Fifty Thousand Naira) fine.

Additionally, they are to forfeit their mobile devices being the instrument used to commit the crime and restitute their victims of the amount of money they benefitted from the crime.

Abdulsamad Mohammed was sentenced to six months imprisonment or a fine of N100, 000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira Only). He is also to forfeit his iPhone 7 phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Adamu Yakubu was sentenced to three months imprisonment with option of N50, 000 (Fifty Thousand Naira).