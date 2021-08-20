Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced a zoning arrangement ahead of the 2023 election year.

The party had also announced its National Working Committee zoning arrangement.

The announcement was made by Vov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and the Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

APC 2023 Presidential Ticket Zoning And National Working Committee

President – (South)

Vice President – (North)

Senate President – (South)

Deputy Senate President – (North)

House of Reps Speaker – (North)

House of Reps Deputy Speaker – (South)

APC National Working Committee Zoning

National Chairman – (North)

National Secretary – (South)

National Treasurer – (South)

Financial Secretary – (North)

Legal Officer – (North)

Welfare Officer – (South)

Auditor – (North)

National Youth Leader – (South)

National Woman Leader – (South)

Publicity Secretary – (South)

Persons With Disability PWD Leader – (South)