Advertisement

The attention of the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the treacherous and abominable activities of some evil traditional rulers and President Generals in Biafran land who report their youths to the Fulani-controlled Nigerian soldiers to kill them. We have got reports of traditional rulers and President Generals and youths leaders who terrorise youths in their community by tagging them IPOB members and ESN operatives. The only crime of the youths is standing up for their rights and resisting the sale of community land to Fulani herdsmen.

It’s an abomination for a traditional ruler and President Generals in Biafra land to report youths in his community to terror-friendly Nigeria Army just because he feels the youths are standing in his way to sell the community land to the Fulani herders. We therefore warn all such treacherous monarchs to retrace their steps or brace up for the consequences of their evil action.

We want to sound it clear that henceforth, any traditional ruler that reports his subjects to the Nigeria Army or Navy to torture them for opposing their plans to sell community land to Fulani herdsmen, shall get ready to answer to our ancestors. Such evil traitors are not worthy to live how much more occupy the ezeship stool in Biafraland.

Advertisement

On this note, we demand the unconditional release of all the youths arrested by the Navy at Atani and other communites in Ogbaru, Anambra State. If you evil monarchs doubt our resolve to deal with you, fail to release those arrested by naval officers in the affected communites within seven days. If after seven days the arrested youths are not released, the treacherous traditional rulers who masterminded their ordeals should prepare to reap the fruit of their treachery!

Any treacherous traditional ruler found to be selling our ancestral land to the Fulani Herdsmen, who are terrorist jihadists from the Futa Jaleon shall be held responsible for whatever consequences that will emanate from such action.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.