From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

All Progressives Congress (APC) youth progressives forum has explained that the APC former governor of Nassarawa state Senator Umaru Tanko Almakura is the best candidate for the position of national chairman of the party.

The group made the assertion at a press conference in Bauchi led by its chairman Honourable Ukkasha Hamza Rahama on Wednesday.

He claimed that the group had conducted wide consultations within the party, women and youth groups and came to the conclusion that Almakura would make a good chairman that could lead it to victory in 2023 elections.

Buttressing his points, Ukkasha said Almakura was the only person who won governorship election under a new political party, the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) in 2011 opining that as a founding member, he knows how to bring good political strategies for the party.

“I am using this platform to solicit for the support of all APC stakeholders and particularly the party’s next national delegates to ensure that they take decision in the best interest of all APC members in Nigeria by voting Senator Almakura as the next chairman”. He said.

The group also applauded the national caretaker committee led by Mai Mala Buni for their efforts towards restructuring the party and accommodating more decampees from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).