Advertisement

By Favour Goodness



Less than 24 hours after Lady Adamma Okpara, wife Of former Premier of Estern Region Sir Michael I. Okpara was reported dead, Lady Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi, wife of former Head of State, late Gen Johnson Thomas Umunnakwe has passed on.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

It was gathered that wife of the late premier died in the early hours of Sunday, August, 22. She would have been 97 years by December 21.



While Mrs Okpara died in her country home, Umuekwu Okpuala Afuguri in Ohuhu Clan of Umuahia North LGA of Abia State, on Sunday at the age of 97, Mrs. Aguiyi Ironsi, wife of Nigeria’s first Military Head of State, died at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia on Monday morning at the age of 86. According to a family source, “Lady Aguiyi-Ironsi died at 4am this morning, Monday August 23, 2021, after a prolonged battle with mild stroke at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia where she was admitted few days ago”.