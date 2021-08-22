Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A group under the aegis of Anambra State Association of Registered Voters (ASRVOTE) has criticised the boastful declaration by Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the candidate of APGA on the WAEC certificate submission by some candidates in the recently published Anambra state guber candidates by INEC.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

It would be recalled that Sọludo during the inauguration of the APGA Campaign Council in Awka in Friday chided other political party candidates with such certificate as their highest education attainments.

Barr. Jezie Ekejiuba, an Onitsha-based Human Rights Lawyer and President of the group said that such statement coming out from the eludite scholar is childish and infantile.

“It has exposed Soludo as someone who have nothing to offer to Anambra people for him to waste the opportunity to address the issue.

“How can someone who claim to be a PHD holder logically conclude that a candidate who has chain of doctorate degrees but chose to submit only the WAEC certificate as a way to humble himself knowing fully well that God exalt those that humble themselves have translated to be become someone holding only the WAEC certificate.

“It is logically wrong for him to conclude that mere submission of only a WAEC certificate translates to the person having only the WAEC certificate which is the minimum qualification under the Nigerian Constitution,” he said.

Ekejiuba noted that Soludo as a retired University teacher whose economic ideas has since expired and whose current appointment in which he is on salaried employment as a Member of the Presidential Economic Council of President Muhammadu/APC-led Federal Government of Nigeria disqualified him for the office of governor of Anambra State having not resigned his appointment first before being nominated as a factional APGA guber candidate.

“He cannot claim to be, for example, more educated than the governorship candidate of Accord Party, Dr Godwin Maduka who has a chain of internationally verified doctorate degrees in the field of human medicine and Founder of the world renowned Las Vegas Pain Institute in the United States of America.

“The last bus stop for pain surgery and treatment which has continued to impact on humanity worldwide including Nigeria till date,” he said.

He said that Soludo with all his trumpeted doctorate degrees in economics is not fit to be governor of Anambra state having not impacted on any one single poverty striken person in Isuofia his home town nor in Anambra State in particular neither in Nigeria in general reputed to be the poverty capital of the world.

“This Igbo adage is far from being applicable in the case of Prof.Dr. Godwin Maduka who have a chain of doctorate degrees in Medicine and Pharmacy.

“When has Economics became more important than Medicine and Pharmacy. Prof. Dr.Godwin Maduka, PHD, PharmD, MD, Dsc are chain of doctorate degrees in the field of human medicine,” Ekejiuba said.