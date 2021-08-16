Anambra State Commissioner for lands, Hon Bonaventure Enemali has Escaped death in the hands of Naval Officers.

By Favour Goodness

The attack happened on Sunday evening, when a Naval officer at Awkuzu Junction shot at his car, piercing the back windshield, into the Ford Escape SUV, which the Commissioner was driven in.

A message on social media stated that: “The Anambra State Commissioner for Lands, Hon Bonaventure Enemali, narrowly escaped been (sic) murdered in cold blood this afternoon. You can see how one of the Nigerian Navy men at Awukuzu junction targeted and shoot at the honourable commissioner’s car from the rear glass.

“My questions are:

what are Navy men doing at the junction? Why should they shoot innocent citizens at sight?”

The state police command’s public relations officer, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said he was not aware of the àttack.

When Enemali was contacted on ohone, he confirmed the attack, saying that it was still like a dream to him.

When asked if he was flagged down and he refused to stop or drove dangerously, Enemali said none of the above happened.

“As I speak, I’m still trying to pierce together the details of what happened. It happened just this afternoon,” he said.

During the conservation with him, you could also hear back ground noises of people who were congratulating the commissioner on his lucky escape.

When Lt Ajikobi, the Public Relations Officer of the Navy outstation in Anambra was called, he said he would get back with details.

As at the time of filing this report, Ajikobi was yet to get back with details of what happened.