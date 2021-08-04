Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The People’s Democratice Party (PDP) Chairman in Anambra state, Chief Ndubisi Nwosu has assured that the executive would reach out to every aggrieved member of the party to guarantee victory in the Nov. 6 election .

Nwobu in Awka, the state capital on Wednesday for the first time after an Abuja Appeal Court restored the executive in the state, said that they were determined to make peace with every member of the party who feels aggrieved in one way or the other.

According to him, the party would not want to loose any of its member because PDP cherish everybody .

“I want to assure you with clear message that there is a leadership in the state’s PDP. Any of our member who have indicated interest to leave the party, we will reach out to him or her to ensure that he/she remain and join hands to build the party.

“We are not happy that any of our BoT or member would want to leave the party. We will make every effort to ensure that we pacify any aggrieved person and move on to win the governorship election ” he said.

Nwobu also said that the party would exhaust all peace move to every aggrieved member before taking any disciplinary action.

He affirmed that the leadership of the party has a clear intention on disciplining any member bent on creating problem for the party, unrepentantly.

“We are going to make every effort to ensure that every body is brought on board , but those who are unrepentant will be shown the way out ” he said.

Nwobu also called on every party’s members to join hands with the party’s candidate, Mr Vslentine Ozigbo to ensure victory for the PDP comes November 6.

He also assured that the party problems at the national level would not in anyway affect the victory of PDP in Anambra state.

The chairman, however, added that the party’s challenges at the national was not a constitutional matter but a domestic issue that would be resolved in-house soonest.