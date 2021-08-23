Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Accord Party deputy governorship candidate and the running mate to Dr Godwin Maduka, Sir Kenneth Ifeatu Obi has frayed the APGA-led government in Anambra state for mismanaging and diverting the local government allocation amounting to N251 billion according to the revelation made available by the National Bureau of Statistics in Abuja.

Obi said that the total local government allocation received by Anambra state government as documented by The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) are as follows:

2014 (N40.2bn), 2015 (N31.5bn), 2016 (N25.7bn), 2017 (N32.3bn), 2018 (N42.8bn), 2019(N38.6b) and 2020 (N39.8bn) with Grand Total of N251bn for 7years.

This means that Anambra state government received an Average of N36.7bn yearly as LG allocations,

Each LG on the Average received N12bn for 7years

Each LG gets an Average of N1bn yearly and

Each LG gets an Average of N100m monthly

Obi chided the AOGA-led government for diverting and mismanaging the local government funds.

In his words, ”Politics aside, where is the competence?, where is the responsibility and where is the accountability?

“Does our local government look like where one tenth of N251bn was expensed? Bear in mind that before they wind down, another N36.7bn would been received too on the average!”

He berated the APGA-led government for giving TC Chairmen an average of N5m monthly to cover their overhead cost without informing Anambra people the whereabouts of the local government allocation.

He assured Anambra prople that the Accord Party will run a transparent and accountable government, conduct local government election within six months of swearing in, grant financial Autonomy to the local government system for a grassroots tailored infrastructure development.

Obi reiterated that the Governorship candidate of Accord Party and himself are made men who are passionate about changing the face of Anambra State Positively as they have been able to impact their Various communities individually.

He urged Anambra people to register and get their voters card in readiness to vote the Accord Party which is the only part that has credible evidence and track record of performance.