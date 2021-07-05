Advertisement

The attention of the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to the lame denial by the Kenyan Ambassador to Nigeria, Willfred Machage, of Kenya’s involvement in the criminal abduction of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. This denial is another smart but belated attempt to cover up their atrocity but unfortunately for them we already have incontrovertible evidence of how the dirty deal between Nigeria and Kenya was struck. Our intelligence gathering has revealed all those involved in this heinous crime.

The fact remains that Kenyan security forces abducted our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at the Nairobi International Airport and tortured him for eight days. Our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was traveling with British passport. Contrary to claims by the Nigeria Government, our leader was not traveling with any Nigeria passport because he is not a Nigerian. He was born in Biafra and he has since publicly renounced any connections with Nigeria.

From our intelligence, Kenya betrayed our Leader because of financial inducement and offer of oil by Nigeria. The negotiations was midwifed by the Nigerian Ambassador in Nairobi who bargained with President Uhuru kenyatta and the Kenyan Immigration Authorities. Uhuru Kenyetta was blinded by the oil money offer and he consented to this wickedness.

We have it on good authority that Kenya police tortured our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for eight days without food. The Kenya President Uhuru kenyatta, and Ambassador to Nigeria should be ashamed of themselves for betraying an innocent man because of money. But we assure them that they will pay heavily for this treachery!

Our earlier directive to Biafrans to boycott Kenya airline, any business involving Kenya citizens or products made in Kenya or by Kenyans subsists. Kenya and her government have shown Biafrans that they supported the 1967 – 1970 genocidal killing and anihalition of Biafran people.

Kenyan citizens must rise up now and convince us that they are not in support of their President Uhuru kenyatta and Government in this treachery. They must take action against Uhuru kenyatta to prove to us their disapproval of this evil.

President Uhuru kenyatta has bitten the finger that fed him. How quickly he has forgotten that his father Jomo kenyetta ran to late Dr Nnamdi Azikwe for refuge when he was fighting for his own freedom during their own colonial freedom. But today he is paying us back by choosing to support a terrorist Government against Biafra. He will never escape the reward of Judas!

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.