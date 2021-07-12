Advertisement



*as Head charges students on intensive academic work, not fashion displays

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The School of Information Health Management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital(NAUTH), Nnewi has matriculated no fewer than eighty four students for its 2020/2021 session.

The eighteenth matriculation ceremony of the school which took place at the weekend was part of the 2021 Health Information Week which kicked off at Metu Uzodike auditorium at the Teaching hospital.

The head of the School of Information Management,(NAUTH), Mrs Uche Nwajagu, in her address said that the program was aimed at ensuring that the matriculants were informed about the standard set for the course by Health Records Officers Registration Board of Nigeria.

Mrs Nwajagu described Information Health Management as “a profession of dignity and integrity” especially in class work.

She noted, “I must reiterate that you are not here for fashion, dress responsibly to earn your respect. Widen your academic horizon, visit the library, internet and school website for current information. Get approval from School management before embarking on any journey and also disclose your whereabouts to your parents/guardians”, she stressed.

She also appreciated the staff and management of NAUTH for their support to the growth and development of the school.

The acting Chief Medical Director (CMD) of NAUTH, Prof Joseph Ugboaja who was represented by the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) Dr Ogochukwu Ezejiofor said that matriculation ceremony is a very important program in any institution as it signifies the beginning of the sojourn of the matriculants in the school.

The CMD urged the matriculating students to realize that there were so many domains for being students but added that number one of such domains is their academics. He pointed out that it is important for them to also develop other domains that would make them succeed in life.

The CMD commended the staff of the school for producing competitive graduates who are doing NAUTH proud. He acknowledged being aware of their challenges.

He said, “I am aware of your constraints, it is a general challenge of the institution which is the primary reason for the management’s decision to move to the permanent site. We have seen your ICT laboratory and I want to assure you that it would be upgraded so that students can effectively explore opportunities available in ICT”.