The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to the stupid and fallacious assertion credited to Ruben Abati, that a certain drug peddler who was caught by security agents in Imo State was IPOB fund raiser. We have tried to ignore pockets of unwarranted attacks by Ruben Abati against IPOB and our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, but we will no longer tolerate these insults.

In case Ruben Abati and his likes do not know, IPOB is a global family and not a terror organization that receives illicit funds. IPOB is legitimately funded by its teeming members most of who are very enterprising and resourceful sons and daughters of Biafra in the Diaspora. IPOB maintains its presence in over 100 countries of the world and gets its funding from the financial contributions and donations by members. It doesn’t need drug money for funding.

No single individual or drug dealer is sponsoring IPOB or the Biafra project. Biafra is a divine mandate which Chukwu Okike Abiama designed and asked Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members to actualise.

Ruben Abati linking IPOB with a drug dealer is a big insult to the great people of Biafra. Those close to him should advise him to refrain from his vituperations against IPOB as this can no longer be tolerated. IPOB is not desperate about funding otherwise we know what to do but funding has never been our challenge.

Ruben Abati is interfering into IPOB matter much and it must bring him down because IPOB will ridicule him anytime soon, Rubben Abati must leave IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu alone and face his business or he is going to meet his waterloo because God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama is going to destroy him and his evil, a man who committed much atrocities against humanity like Rubben Abati. His hatred against Igbo people cannot change God’s wishes for Igbos. Rubben Abati with his family cannot match a single family in Igboland he should stop envy and jealousy against those he knows that bigger than him and his family. The God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama bless IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu his hatred cannot change anything in our lives.

Rubben Abati should be ashamed of himself because his derogatory statements against the great IPOB family cannot bring IPOB down and God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama is behind us to deliver Africa and particularly Biafrans.

We recall that in 2017 he was rejoicing and jubilating over the fate of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu after the Nigeria Army invaded his Afaraukwu. He should face his business and leave IPOB and Biafra struggle alone. Stop castigating IPOB Rubben Abati. Rubben Abati was writing junks about IPOB and its decision on radio Biafra broadcaster, what is your business over IPOB decisions, are you a Biafran or Igbo man. Stay off devil before God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama destroy you.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB