Advertisement

Suspected herders have ambushed and killed four persons in Ulevkyaa village in Guma local Government area of Benue state.

The incident happened Wednesday, it was gathered.

Guma, country home of Governor Samuel Ortom, has been under herders’ attack since January, 2018.

Media aide to Ortom, James Igbudu told our correspondent that he was travelling to the village accompanied by his colleagues when the assailants ambushed and shot at their vehicle.

Advertisement

Igbudu said the attackers opened fire on their vehicle at Ulevikyaa village, but they escaped unhurt.

“As my driver manoeuvred to escape the the attack, the herdsmen opened fire on another vehicle, a Toyota Picnic, and killed a three-month-old baby,” he said, adding that a man, his wife and another person were also killed by the assailants.

The police command could not be reached for comment.