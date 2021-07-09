Advertisement

The Maiduguri Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, July 9, 2021 arraigned one Mustapha Ishen before Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri on one count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N5million (Five Million Naira).

The defendant was alleged to have fraudulently induced one Musa Abba Shuwa to buy a plot of land from him under the pretext that he was authorized to sell the land by the owner.

The count reads: “That you, Mustapha Ishen sometime in 2020 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, fraudulently induced on Musa Shuwa to deliver to you the sum of Five Million Naira (N5,000,000.00) only via your Keystone Bank account No 1003886187 under the false pretense of having the authority to sell a plot of land lying and situate at Federal Low-cost, Maiduguri which facts you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under sections 1(1)(b) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 ”.

The defendant pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charge preferred against him by the EFCC.

Counsel for prosecution, Alqasim Jaa’far asked for a trial date and urged the court to remand the defendant in prison custody.

Justice Fadawu however, adjourned the matter till July 29, 2021 and ordered the remand of the defendant at the Maiduguri Medium Custodial Centre.