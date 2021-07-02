Advertisement

In the aftermath of the shocking arrest and repatriation of the fugitive founder of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to Nigeria, many Igbo leaders have express concerns about his safety.

They have also urged the Federal Government to ensure he is treated with dignity and gets fair hearing.

But former Anambra governor, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife is worried that the arrest is an indication of the difficult relationship between the FG and the Igbos.

He noted that an increasing number of Igbos are losing faith in the country, adding that if the government were to organized a referendum in the South East, more than 80 percent will endorse Biafra.

Recall that Kanu and IPOB have been consistent in their demand for a referendum.

They have even vowed not to support any election until government agrees to their demand for referendum. And then have also refused to consider restructuring as a viable alternative.

But unfortunately for them, the Nigerian constitution does not make any provision for a referendum. If there must be a referendum, the constitution must first be amended.

He alleged that the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari has not been fair to the people of the South East.

He added that the government’s actions and policies has continued to feed the discontent and anger among ordinary Igbos.

On this backdrop, he has advised the FG to treat Kanu with the dignity deserving of his status, adding that the South East is watching the proceeding with keen interest.

He stressed, that government must adhere strictly to the laws of the land, as any attempt to do otherwise could be counterproductive.

Speaking further, Ezeife said that FG’s unfair treatment of Kanu during his first trial rapidly raised his profile in the South East and made him the most influential figure in the region.

He added that for now, no Igbo person commands the level of love and loyalty that Kanu commands, despite being a non-state actor.

Ezeife’s admonition, reverberates with the sentiments that has been shared by many Igbo leaders who fear that Nnamdi kanu may not get fair hearing.

Many of them have stressed that the way and manner that the FG has gone about repatriating Kanu from a foreign land does not inspire confidence that he will get fair hearing.

Kanu who is a British citizen had sought refuge in Britain, after he jumped bail and fled Nigeria in 2017. Since then, the Nigerian authorities have explored ways to bring him back to face charges bothering on Terrorism.

The plot yielded a positive resulted recently when he was baited away from UK and arrested somewhere around East Africa.