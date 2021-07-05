Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Stakeholders in the south east region have agreed that only lasting peace and security will bring about speedy economic development in the region.

This was the consensus at the south east regional peace council conference held in Enugu with the theme “Restoring Peace And Stability In South East, Nigeria” Organised by the advocates for global peace forum international (AGPFI).

Advertisement

Delivering a keynote address, the managing director, AG mortgage bank, Mr Ngozi Anyogu called on leaders in the south-east to change the economic conditions of the people in the region to bring about enduring peace.

Anyogu also charged South-East to reset the region’s development agenda and bemoaned the lack of services in infrastructure within the region.

Chairman of the event and Missionary Bishop, Wesley Synod International Mission Canterbury for Africa, Bishop Oyemade Macaulay charged the different ethnic nationalities to work towards ensuring lasting peace, security and justice in the country.

Bishop Macaulay who is also the President of Advocates for Global Peace Forum International, described peace as a journey of hope, dialogue, and reconciliation.

While condemning the federal government continuous marginalisation of the South-East, Bishop Macaulay maintained that mistrust increases the risk of violence.

Also speaking, Mrs Stella Odife said peace will continue to elude the South-East region if there is no peace in the country.

Odife charged the federal government to address the root causes of insecurity in the country, and advised leaders at all levels to enthrone justice, equity and fairness.

In a remark, Speaker Enugu state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi advocated for investment in youth development and empowerment which he said would yield better results than procurement of arms and ammunition for security agencies.

South East Co-ordinator, Advocates for Global Peace Forum International, Comrade Chinedu Ukatu said the overriding priority of the body is to offer valuable, strategic advice and security guidelines in line with the United Nations principle of peace building on how to restore peace back to the region.

There were goodwill messages from the commissioners of police of Enugu, Imo and Abia, among others.

Highpoint of the event was the official inauguration of peace councilors and patrons for the forum.