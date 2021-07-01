Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Mr Johnny Maduafokwa Olisakwe, a gubernatorial aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra state election has asked the party to refund his N26 million.

In a three minutes and some seconds video sighted online, Olisakwe was seen lamenting and crying over dissatisfaction over the just concluded primaries in the state.

He asked the PDP to refund him of his N26 million spent on procuring form and also all the expenses made during and before the primaries was conducted in the course of his campaign.

According to him, changing the rules of the game when it has already started is against the law of natural justice.

He further said that a man who struggles to pay for his nomination form, struggles to move around some areas of the state feels he has the muscles to gets the ticket?

“Let him go and learn the game very well, he said.