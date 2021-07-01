Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Action Alliance (AA), Thursday, elected Mrs Ifeoma Maduka-Arisa, a legal luminary as its governorship candidate for the Anambra state November 6, 2021 poll.

Maduka-Arisa emerged as a sole candidate of the party gubernatorial primary held at Awka, following an affirmative voice votes from over 450 delegates present.

The National Chairman of the party, Hon. Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, who officiated the election, said that AA was positioned to win the poll given its popularity, manifestoes and moto, centring on safeguarding human lives.

Omoaje, who noted that Anambra state needs a capable woman governor like their candidate to drive her economy, because as a mother, she would do her best to provide security, infrastrural and other development, while providing enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

Accepting her nomination, Bar. Ifeoma Maduka-Arisa, said that if elected, she would run an open door policy, and transform Anambra State with ten point agenda.

“My ten point agenda is transformation in areas of women and youth empowerment, health care, agriculture, education, infrastructure, tourism, technology, digital economy, religious tolerance, social welfare and others. To develop Anambra state, I need your support. We should all come together to make it happen,” she said