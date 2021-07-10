Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Ahead of Nov. 6 Anambra state guber election, the All Progressive Congress (APC) has urged the party Stakeholders to patiently keep a date with INEC for July 16,when the election umpire publishes the names of candidates.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

“We also urge patience on the part of our party members and the general public for the National Leadership of our great party to update on the ingenious solutions so far injected,” Okelo Madukaife, State Publicity Secretary said in a statement in Awka on Saturday.

He said that Anambra APC had the good image of rejecting the primaries of June 26, 2021 in itself and pointing the way forward through a reschedule or alternative selection methods in its statutes.

“Those itching to know which two persons will fly APC flag to Government House Awka should keep a date with INEC for July 16,2021, when the election umpire publishes the names of candidates

“At the end of the primary window for submission of candidates and their deputies to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday , reports are flying in the news media about APC being sued to court.

“Two APC aspirants to the governorship position are reported to have sued our great party. We cannot confirm this as we are yet to see any such processes, although we know that some aspirants are understandably aggrieved.

“A meddlesome political party seeking to rise to cheap one-week fame on the back of APC has also reportedly gone to court.

“We accept these new challenges as part of the obstacles that would be converted to stepping stones leading to the ascendency of a torch-bearing APC Government of Anambra State.

“This is not a moment to despair in anyway, because we have a good history of triumphs in similar struggles.

“Anambra APC has the good image of rejecting the primaries of June 26, 2021 in itself and pointing the way forward through a reschedule or alternative selection methods in our statutes.

“The discipline enplaced by our 10-point Code of Ethics will not allow us to condone infractions to our laws , or succumb to colonization of our chapter. Yet the party men in us will not see us cut our nose to spite our face.

“We will triumph in that image that Anambra. State needs to soar and will not have the limited ambition to win the November 6 election, but that through us Anambra will recover the lost years and transform to an industrial giant with a firm place in the comity of wealthy Nigerian states,” Madukaife said.