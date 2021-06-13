Advertisement

THE former President of the Senate, Chief Ken Nnamani has said that the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in South-East were working to make the party first choice in the zone.

Nnamani stated this on Saturday when Governors of Ebonyi and Imo States, Chief David Umahi and Senator Hope Uzodinma respectively paid a working visit to the newly constructed APC South East Secretariat in Enugu.

Former President of the Senate while conducting the governors round the Secretariat said the essence of the Secretariat was to galvanize efforts of the party at the zonal level in order to help solidify it as a first party of choice to the electorate.

He however, regretted that the commissioning of the Secretariat had been put off twice because of the rising tensions that had engulfed the zone lately.

However, the governors who said they were in the Secretariat to assess its readiness for commissioning, commended Chief Nnamani leadership for the vision and dedication to ensuring that the APC became established in the region as a party of reckoning.

On his part Uzodinma, described the visit as a working one, while noting that the facility was indeed befitting of a ruling party and a pointer of the Southeast‘s readiness to participate actively in the nation’s politics.

He said, “I must commend you all for the success of this project, surely we must invite the world to commission this edifice”

On his part, Umahi paid glowing tributes to the project’s consultant, Princess Ada Ogbu.

The new secretariat was scheduled for commissioning last week but following the assassination of the chieftain of the party, Ahmed Gulak in Owerri, Imo State it was suspended.