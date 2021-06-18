Advertisement

Rabiu Omaku

Three suspected kidnappers paraded by the Nasarawa state police command has fingered police for demanding for a wholesome of N35,000,000m to secure to their freedom.

The three suspects who gave the shocking revelations are Abdullahi Adamu, Alhaji Bawa Adamu and Ibrahim Bawa said the police apaet from demanding for N35m bribe to secure their freedom also foist them to answered that they were involved in kidnapping.

Advertisement

The three suspects who are cooling their feets at the custody of the police said they were apprehended on April 15, 2021, by the police following information by two police informants,Kire Iki and Dere Dono.

In a petition dated June 9, 2021, address to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, the two brothers being detained by the state police command, denied any involvement in the crime.

The suspects appealed for transfer of the case out of Nasarawa for a thorough investigation,claiming that they were victims of circumstances of the crime they were being detained for.

The suspects said a total of seventeen persons were picked up by the police command in connection with the allegation alongside them.

According to the petition signed by their counsel, Oghenovo O. Otemu, Head of Oghenovo O. Otemu Chambers, the petitioners said out of seventeen persons arrested, twelve were released upon payment for their bail while the police refused to release them, and two others insisting that N35 million must be paid.

The state commissioner of police,Bola Longe declined comment,saying he only dealt with national newspapers like The Nation,TVC which are Yoruba media,he said.