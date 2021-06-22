Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) NEC has invited Anambra state guber aspirants and other stakeholders to the national headquarters, Abuja to resolve the impasse ahead of party primary on June 26.

Top on the agenda include the perceived plan to hijack the 3-man ad-hoc delegates list to favour a certain aspirant, ward congresses on June 11where the ad-hoc delegates were elected and the power-play by some aspirants that marred the exercise in some local government areas.

It was also alleged that some aspirants outsmarted others, several agents reportedly made away with the original result sheets and several of them later resurfaced with doctored results of the poll at the National Headquarters of the party in Abuja.

This development did not go down well with the other aspirants, and 13 out of the 16 of them signed a strongly worded petition to the party NEC.

Consequently, the party may shift the guber primary election to allow for time to accommodate the concern of all the stakeholders in the election.

Sources said that June 30 is a likely new date for the exercise.

Another contending issues is the zoning arrangement to the ensure the party emerge victorious on Nov. 6 governor election.

The zoning arrangement in the state for power rotation have possibly and importantly is the turn of Anambra South Senatorial district to produce the next governor.

To this end, 12 of the 16 aspirants come from Anambra South have issued a strongly worded communique a few weeks back declaring that they would only support the flag-bearer to win the Nov. 6 poll if it were any one of them.

This communique, published in the national dailies, have rocked the PDP which had refused to take an open stand on zoning all this while, but internally, leaders of the party are working to ensure that the party produces a candidate from Anambra south.

Several petitions on the zoning and ad-hoc delegates list have flooded the PDP national secretariat, Abuja.