By Favour Goodness

Accreditation of delegates to the The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) primary election ahead of Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra state on Wednesday commenced smoothly.

The APGA primary election was organised under the chairmanship of Dr Victor Oye.

Party faithful stormed the Alex Ekwueme square venue for the accreditation was thronged in their numbers all clad in their APGA uniforms.

The smooth accreditation was contrary to the expectations that the exercise would be marred by violence following the emergence of factions which are laying claim to the valid leadership of the party.

Recall that Chief Jude Okeke who was purportedly sworn in as national chairman had shelved the APGA primary to July 1 while Edozie Njoku on he other hand also is saying he had a different process as chairman of APGA.

Speaking to journalists, Chief Jude Emecheta, an APGA chieftain applauded the organisers and delegates for good organisation and conduct.

Emecheta said the programme was progressing according to the electoral Act and Guidelines expressing hope that it concluded on that note.

“Everything is going on peacefully, no quarrel, no rancour; it speaks volume of our ‘Be Your Brothers Keeper’ mantra.

“Though it is still in progress, I want to commend the process so far and call on us to ensure that it continues like this till the end,” he said.

Meanwhile there was strong security in and around the square made up of combined teams Army, Navy, Air force, Police and other security operatives.

The Ekwueme square was also cordoned off to vehicular traffic as the roads leading to it from INEC, expressway and Secretariat road was blocked.

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra said the presence of the police was the normal deployment meant to keep peace and order.

Ikenga urged the to remain calm and go about their normal business as the security personnel at the venue were there for the protection of the citizens.

The Four aspirants standing for nomination in the primary were Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Chief Damian Okolo a seasoned technocrat.

Others where Mr Kenechukwu Ibeh and Rep Okwudili Ezenwankwo member representing Oruma North Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.