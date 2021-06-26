Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may be Undergoing its share of ups and downs as the day of its gubernatorial primary nears.

One of the gubernatorial aspirants, Barrister Emeka Etiaba (SAN) wrote the national Chairman of the party in a letter dated June 25, 2021 informing the party that he has withdrawn himself from participating in the gubernatorial primary of the party.

He cited the numerous internal turmoils bedeviling the party which includes manipulation of degate list and the many lawsuits – numbering up to five. He cited them as part of the reason for his withdrawal from the exercise.

See letter below: