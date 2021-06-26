Advertisement

Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka (OGILISI IGBO), a BoT member of APGA, has congratulated the leadership and members of the party for a free, fair and transparent process.

Ezeonwuka said that it was gladdening that in spite the purported crisis within the party, APGA was able to midwife an electioneering process that would serve as a model to other political parties.

He urged any aggrieved member of APGA to sheathe their sword and close rank in the interest of survival of the party for peace and progress of Anambra and Igbo land in general.

“I am particularly happy that APGA was able to conduct a hitch free primary exercise that was transparent.

Advertisement

“Soludo’s victory is also good for us because having served at national and global levels, it will be good for him to serve and help develop Anambra.

“So I call on all to support his candidature and ensure victory for APGA by Nov. 6,’’ he said.