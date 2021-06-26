Advertisement



The people of Uruagu Ward 1, Nnewi in Nnewi North LGA of Anambra have decried over the lack of electoral materials and officials billed to conduct All Progressive Congress (APC) direct primary.



Chief George Moghalu, a gubernatorial aspirant of the party, who is incidentally from the ward, spoke at Uruagu Ward One voting point, was seen at the centre as at 12.05 noon waiting for arrival of electoral panel and materials.



Moghalu, who said he was surprised that officials were nowhere to be found, argued that it would be surprising to hear that results were being written somewhere he was not aware of, and implored on President Muhammadu Bihari to step in to ensure transparency in the poll.

Also speaking, Mrs Ngozi Ugba, cried that degranchising them would affect the chances of the party in the main election.



Other speakers including Mr Emmanuel Okoye, Miss Nkiru Okoye, and Uzuka Nonso, called for total cancellation of the primary and rescheduling a fresh one where all materials would be provided.