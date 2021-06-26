Advertisement



By Favour Goodness



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is holding two primary elections simultaneously to elect a candidate ahead of Nov. 6 guber election in Anambra state.



A faction of the party is accrediting delegates at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka while another faction is also holding same exercise at the Paul University playground in Awka.



It was gathered that the event at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre is a faction of the party led by Mr Ndubuisi Nwobu-led executive, the one at Paul University is led by Chukwudi Umeaba and loyal to self-styled godfather of the state’s politics, Chief Chris Uba.

However almost of the party aspirants are at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre for the primary election.

The Umeaba-led faction also massively mobilized party members, but the faction had yet to receive any aspirants.

Reacting Umeaba said, “We will start soon, we’re waiting for our aspirants to arrive. Quite a number of them will be here soon.”



A source in the party under condition of anonymitywho said some members of the party are already preparing grounds that will enable them go to court to contest the election of a candidate from any faction not favourable to them.



“Most of the aspirants you see in the other faction also belong to this faction.



“Some of the aspirants are waiting to pick the ticket of one faction, and when they can’t, they will still come here. This disunity is not good for our party,” he said. ###